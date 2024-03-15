Adult Film Star Sophia Leone’s Death ‘Suspicious’ and ‘Unique’ to Police

New Mexico authorities continue to investigate the death of adult film star Sophia Leone, a case that police have labeled as “suspicious.” The adult talent agency 101 Modeling announced Leone’s passing on Twitter, stating that it is currently under investigation as a case of robbery and homicide.

“To be clear, Sophia’s death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide,” the agency wrote on X. “We’re going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her,” they concluded.

However, police later clarified the ongoing investigation.“We are investigating the death as a suspicious death at this point, and not a homicide because the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death,” the department recently told People.

Police Have Reportedly Called Sophia Leone’s Case a ‘Unique Situation’

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting a source with the department claiming the case was a “unique situation.” Police reported that Sophia Leone was the screen name used by the performer. However, no additional details about her identity have been disclosed by authorities. Authorities state that the investigation is still in progress, pending the toxicology report from the medical examiner.

Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, set up a GoFundMe campaign, using the platform to express the family’s sorrow.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to Share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock,” Romero wrote.

“Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile,” he added.

Sophia Leone’s family established the GoFundMe campaign to alleviate the financial strain of her funeral and memorial expenses, which they were unprepared to handle. Their target amount is set at $12,000. They raised over $14,000 before closing the campaign.

Sophia Leone established herself in the adult entertainment industry, collaborating with various studios such as Brazzers, Evil Angel, and Reality Kings throughout her career. She appeared in more than 80 films since debuting in 2014 according to her IMDb page. She was 26 at the time of her death.