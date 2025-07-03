adult-film-star-kylie-page-dead-at-28

Adult film star Kylie Page unexpectedly passed away late last month. She was 28 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s public record confirmed that Page – who was born Kylie Pylant – died at her residence on June 25. The official cause of death has not been revealed.

Adult film entertainment brand, Brazzers, took to X (former Twitter) to pay tribute to Page.

“The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn about Kylie Page’s passing,” the post reads. “Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

According to IMDb, Page was born and raised in Oklahoma. She entered the adult film industry in 2015 at the age of 18 and has appeared in various films and photo shoots. She was known for her work in adult film brands Naughty America and Vixen.

Kylie Page’s Sister Launches GoFundMe

Following the death of Kylie Page, the former adult film star’s sister, Holly Fields, launched a GoFundMe for her loved ones.

Fields stated that Page was taken too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California.

“This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses,” Fields also shared. “It’s about bringing Kylie home. It’s about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they’re living in. They shouldn’t have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance.”

Fields further stated, “If you knew Kylie, you know how deeply she loved. Let’s show that love back.”

The fundraiser has thus far raised over $10,000.

