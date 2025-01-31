Adult Film Star Emily Willis ‘Permanently Disabled’ Family Reveals in Lawsuit

A late 2024 lawsuit has brought renewed attention to the tragic health struggles of former adult film performer Emily Willis.

According to Complex, the family of 25-year-old Willis has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers, LLC.

The complaint reveals that Willis, whose birth name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, was admitted to a Los Angeles rehab center on January 27, 2024, following a year-long struggle with consuming “five to six grams” of ketamine daily. The lawsuit describes her treatment at the facility as “tortious conduct.” It also discloses that a psychiatrist prescribed her antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications to address her major depressive disorder, anxiety, and PTSD.

During her admission to Summit Malibu, Willis underwent a health screening. It revealed no traces of drugs or alcohol in her system. Subsequent tests reportedly confirmed these findings. However, staff observed that Willis’ health condition showed no signs of improvement, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Willis quickly appeared “disheveled, frail, and disoriented” and began struggling with mobility while at the facility.

The suit also claims she was “barely eating, not showering or getting dressed” and “suffered from aches, tremors, spasms, weakness, appeared to be in pain, and experienced vaginal pain.” She was also observed experiencing tremors and spasms.

Shortly afterward, Willis was reportedly advised to seek urgent care due to severe dehydration. However, the staff claims that she declined.

Oxygen Deprivation Left Emily Willis in a Coma, Per the Lawsuit

The lawsuit states that facility workers called 911 on February 3 after Willis refused recommendations to seek treatment or visit the ER. Paramedics arrived around 11:30 a.m. to check her vitals, but she was not taken to a hospital.

Over 24 hours later, Willis was found unconscious by a nurse practitioner, who called paramedics and began CPR. It’s unclear how long she was unconscious.

Paramedics revived Willis after 30-40 minutes, but oxygen deprivation left her in a coma, according to the lawsuit.

She has reportedly regained consciousness and is now able to track objects with her eyes. However, she remains unable to move or speak and is currently residing in a care home in Utah.

“Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life,” the family’s attorney, James A. Morris Jr., told the Daily Star

Before her tragic health turn, Willis was reportedly focusing on shifting to mainstream film acting. She entered the adult film industry in 2018.