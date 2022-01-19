Tickets To See Adele In Las Vegas Don’t Cost $50K As Some Claim, But They Are Still A Pretty Penny

If you’re trying to buy tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas shows, be prepared to shell out the big bucks. While tickets were reasonably priced when they first went on sale in December — prices ranged from $85 to $683 — those numbers are getting a lot bigger. If you ever need more proof that Adele is one of the biggest stars in music today, look no further than the ticket broker sites.

How Expensive Are Tickets?

Adele’s 24-date residency will begin January 21st, with performances at the Caesars Palace Colosseum every Friday and Saturday night until mid-April. As the shows have gotten closer, ticket prices have skyrocketed and scalpers are trying to get every last penny from desperate concert-goers.

Ticket seller GameTime has tickets listed for tens of thousands of dollars. If you’re looking to go to the first show of the Vegas residency, you’d have to pay $19,275, as of the time of this writing. Two tickets for the January 28th show were going for $96,950 ($48,475 each). The cheapest remaining seats on the site? $744.

However, there are still some tickets available that won’t break the bank. StubHub is listing tickets for Adele’s first-night show are going for $500. Their most expensive tickets listed for the same date are $7,900. While that’s still a bit pricey, it’s half the price of other tickets.

There are more nefarious reasons for those ridiculous listings in the tens of thousands. A lot of these high prices are simply to drive up purchases. Ticket sellers know that high-priced tickets will scare buyers into purchasing right away for shows at later dates, scared of facing those thousand-dollar prices. It also makes the average ticket price on a broker site much higher than the realistic numbers, again stressing consumers into making a purchase of a “below average” ticket, even though those tickets are closer to the actual market value.

How Much Is Adele Making?

While Caesars Palace will pocket the majority of those ticket funds, Adele will also get a cut. The singer is expected to take home almost $700,000 per gig, and that’s before merchandising sales. Adele will also enjoy plenty of high-price perks while staying at Caesars Palace, with no price tag attached.

She has access to a $41,000-a-night private suite, which will be available at any time during the residency, a butler, executive assistant, chauffeur, and security. Adele and her guests will also be able to eat and drink for free at any Caesars resort.

“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it,” a source said. “Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

Vegas residencies are usually a good way for artists to rake in the big bucks. Lady Gaga made almost a million dollars a show with her residency at the MGM Park Theater between 2017 and 2019. Celine Dion, who also did her residency in the same theater at Caesars, earned $500,00 a show, for a grand total of $296.2 million by the end.

