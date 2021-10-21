Adele Stuns In $5,000 Louis Vuitton Coat And Leather Pants

Although fans came to the Staples Center for the NBA season opener, it was Adele who stole the show. The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer showed off her slim physique in a formfitting Louis Vuitton coat accompanied by a leather ensemble. Find out why Adele has been frequenting more professional basketball games as of late.

Adele’s Truly Stunning Outfit

On Tuesday, Adele turned heads as she rocked a head-to-toe brown leather jumpsuit, showing the singer’s fit physique. The singer was spotted in attendance at the NBA season opener and did so in stunning fashion. In addition to the jumpsuit, the ‘Easy on Me’ singer sported a brown printed Louis Vuitton coat, which she draped over her shoulders. The coat is listed on Louis Vuitton’s website for $5,320, but isn’t currently available. It seems Adele has it trending.

To complement to outfit, Adele wore a pair of brown heels. Of course, the singer’s makeup and hair were on point as well (as usual). Adele dazzled as she wore her hair in loose curls accompanied by a full face of makeup. Essentially, Adele was dressed to impress as she and her new beau, Rich Paul, sat courtside.

Who Is Adele Dating?

Adele and her boyfriend clearly enjoyed a date night as they attended the NBA season opener that saw the Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Lakers. It makes sense they’d be together at a sporting event, as Paul is a well-respected sports agent. Adele and Paul made their initial public appearance in July, as they attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game,” Adele admitted to Vogue.

Based on the photos of Adele and Paul at the recent Warriors versus Lakers game, the couple is incredibly happy together. “I just love being around him. I just love it,” Adele said of Paul. According to sources close to the singer, Adele has “relaxed a lot” since her divorce was finalized in March and she began dating Paul. “Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous, or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” Adele explained.

Is Adele Getting Married Again?

After being seen getting cozy with Paul at a few basketball games, Adele’s fans have been curious about how serious her new relationship is. According to sources, things between Rich and Adele are “getting more serious.”

“They went to LeBron James’ party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone,” the source noted about Adele and Paul. “They act like they are getting more serious,” the same insider claimed.