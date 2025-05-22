Actress Zhu Yuanyuan Dead at 51, Husband Discloses Cause of Death

Renowned Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan has died.

Videos by Suggest

Her husband, actor Xin Baiqing, confirmed her passing in an obituary Wednesday that also revealed the cause of death of the beloved actress.

“During her nearly five-year battle with cancer, she was never pessimistic or discouraged,” Xin Baiqing revealed, per The Star. “Instead, she faced every challenge with strength and confidence, sharing her love for life with those around her through laughter and warmth.”

He shared that she passed away peacefully, reminding everyone to value each day and every moment. Her husband also mentioned that the funeral would be kept simple and intimate.

Zhu Yuanyuan was 51.

Zhu passed away just 16 days after announcing the completion of filming for her latest drama, The City Builder, where she starred alongside Zhao Liying and Huang Xiaoming. Originally anticipated to be a milestone in her career, the series has now become a poignant posthumous work.

The National Theatre of China Pays Tribute to Actress Zhu Yuanyuan

Zhu Yuanyuan, born on March 18, 1974, in Qingdao, Shandong Province, was from mainland China and a first-class performer with the National Theatre of China, per the Global Times. She graduated in 1997 from the prestigious Central Academy of Drama, earning a degree in acting. Over her career, she delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films such as The Happy Life of Talkative Zhang Damin,

She earned the Best Actress Award at the 26th Golden Rooster Awards, followed by Best Supporting Actress honors at both the 34th Golden Rooster Awards and the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards.

Zhu Yuanyuan poses with her Best Supporting Actress trophy backstage at the 30th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in 2021. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Her acclaimed performances span notable works such as Nine Daughters in My Family, A Little Red Flower, My Sister, and A Love For Separation.

Zhu was also well-known for her stage work.

The National Theatre of China paid tribute to the actress, issuing a statement saying her death was “a tremendous loss to China’s theatre and film communities and a heartbreak for countless audiences”.

“What she left behind is not only a legacy of classic stage and screen performances, but also her deep love, passion, and pursuit of the performing arts, as well as her reverence for the stage, her genuine affection for the people, and her commitment to her country,” the statement added.