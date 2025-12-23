Actress Was Hospitalized Multiple Times After Welcoming Twins

Actress Martha Higareda is lucky to be alive after having a very difficult delivery while welcoming twins.

The Mexican actress has starred in Altered Carbon, Monarch, and Queen of the South among others. Higareda and husband Lewis Howes welcomed twins but ran into complications.

One of the twins spent time in an intensive care unit after birth. Upon returning home, the actress then fell severely ill. Her husband ended up rushing her to the hospital.

The actress explained, “With deep gratitude to God, I’m alive. After the birth of our babies and after one of them spent time in intensive care, we returned home. Days later, my husband rushed me to the emergency room—my blood pressure reached 215. They spent nearly six hours trying to stabilize me. The diagnosis was preeclampsia. During this month and a half, I returned to the emergency room twice.”

Actress Comes Close To Death

During that first night in the hospital, Higareda says she came close to dying. In that moment, the actress said that she turned to faith.

She wrote, “That first night, in those 6 hours, I was between life and death. I had a spiritual experience in which I was shown what would happen if I stayed or if I parted. And in that space—one I cannot fully explain—I prayed. I know that God and the Rosary saved me. My husband was holding my hand, and Jesus was holding my heart …

and like that, God gave me the opportunity to remain here, and then my blood pressure started to finally stabilize.”

The actress is very thankful to everyone who helped save her life.

She wrote, “I am deeply grateful to God, to my husband, our two daughters,my parents, his mother, my sister and brothers, family and friends, to all the doctors and nurses, and to @drgerardobarroso guiding the paramedics in the ER by phone. All of them & their prayers were the strength that carried me through.”

Despite the hardships and difficulties, the couple is still very thankful for their two new bundles of joy. Her husband took to social media to welcome the twins to the world and express his love for his family.

He wrote, “Welcome to the world our twin baby girls. ❤️❤️ @marthahigareda and I are so blessed and grateful to God for the miracle of life. Martha and one of the babies had some health scares but now are recovering and the babies and mom are all doing better and will share more later what we went through.”