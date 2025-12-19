Pregnant Singer’s ‘Health Scares’ Spark C-Section Delivery 4 Weeks Early

A rising country singer recently revealed that her newborn daughter decided to make an early debut, arriving via C-section.

“It Ain’t Me” singer Emily Zeck announced on Instagram that her daughter, Ruby, was born last Tuesday. The baby arrived four weeks early, and both mother and daughter are doing well.

“It’s a very Ruby Tuesday,” the 29-year-old wrote alongside a series of sweet shots featuring the newborn. “Our sweet Ruby was born last Tuesday, four weeks early but right on time.”

“I had a couple little health scares the last few weeks, which led to an unplanned sunroof delivery,” the singer continued. “But by the grace of God and all of the absolutely incredible doctors and nurses, it went flawlessly, and we are both healthy and strong.”

“Kai and I have never known a love like this,” she added. “It’s almost impossible to put into words how much our lives have infinitely changed for the better. Becoming a mom feels like the most empowering and larger-than-life thing that has ever happened to me. Watching Kai become a dad has made me fall in love with him all over again. We are SO blessed.”

Country Singer Emily Zeck on Her C-section: ‘What the Actual Eff was That?’

Meanwhile, the up-and-coming country star joked that the C-section was no walk in the honky-tonk.

“Also unsappy side note… pregnancy and childbirth is absolutely mother effin nuts, even if your kid comes out the sunroof at the end of it all. Like what the actual eff was that? Was that real? I can’t tell if I’m in awe or traumatized or both???”

Zeck’s fans stampeded to the comments, crooning over the adorable new arrival.

“Congratulations!! I also had an unplanned “sunroof” delivery twice, and I love that you called it that,” one fan gushed.

“Ruby???? on a Tuesday????? Ruby Tuesday is my favorite song, omg,” another fan wrote, referring to the classic Rolling Stones track (did no one consider Zeck might just really like the restaurant chain of the same name??).