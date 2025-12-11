Hollywood Icon Apologizes For Snapping At At Mom Taking Terminally Ill Sons On Make-A-Wish Trip

A Hollywood icon has allegedly apologized to a mom after snapping at her at the airport. The actor reportedly thought she was taking her photo.

Mom Jada Bafus had been in the process of taking her two young terminally ill sons, Mason and Jack, to Disneyland. They were on a Make-A-Wish trip. That’s when Bafus spotted Hollywood icon Hilary Swank at the LAX airport.

“At baggage claim, I was walking next to Hilary Swank,” Bafus said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I did a double-take on her because it’s Hilary Swank and I am a fan of her movies and stuff.”

Hollywood Icon Called Out

According to Bafus, she pulled out her phone to find her family. She had gotten separated from her boys and husband. She said, “because I got distracted and trying to find my Make-A-Wish kids and my husband. I just looked, like you know, I was trying to call my husband. I wasn’t taking a picture.”

However, Bafus said the Hollywood icon snapped at her, “You got what you needed? Get what you came for? Enjoy that picture.”

She then said that Swank “stormed off” after their encounter.

“It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son’s Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn’t have known, but just one of those situations where it was one of my first encounters with a celebrity so I thought it was a little comical,” Bafus said.

“We just don’t know what others are going through and I was just a stressed mom trying to navigate LAX.“

Bafus had been on a Make-A-Wish trip for her sons. Both have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a rare genetic disorder. After complaining about the Hollywood icon on social media, Bafus said that Swank reached out to her on Instagram to apologize. Swank said she was concerned Bafus was trying to take a photo of her twin toddlers.

“I did not expect Hilary Swank to directly talk to me,” she said. “It was just like a ‘Woah, I was taken aback.’”

Meanwhile, Bafus’s husband called out the Hollywood icon.

“To snap back at anybody when you’re in that profession is kind of like ,,, I don’t know — it is what it is,” he said.