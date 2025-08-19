Actress ‘Temporarily Stepping Away’ From Her Role

A theater actress announced she is “temporarily stepping away” from her role in Heathers: The Musical.

In true Heathers: The Musical fashion, actress Kerry Butler, who plays Miss Fleming in the show, revealed she would be stepping away from the role from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10.

“To Whom It May Concern (aka the students of Westerberg High School),” the message reads. “I’ll be temporarily stepping away from the guidance office on October 10th to lend my light and love to another production. But don’t worry, this is a field trip and I’ll be back at Westerberg on November 12th. “

She then added, “In the meantime, stay kind to yourselves, and remember: you’re beautiful in your own way (even you, J.D.). “

Butler was cast in the role in May 2025. The musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name, written by Daniel Waters.

The Actress Previously Spoke About Her Musical Role

Last month, Kerry Butler opened up about her role in Heathers: The Musical.

“I never ever want to be in anything that glorifies violence,” the two-time Tony Award nominee explained while discussing her concerns about Heathers‘ content and tone with director Andy Fickman. “He told me that it’s not glorifying violence, and in fact, it’s helping kids deal with all the violence that’s out there.”

Speaking about her character, Ms. Flemming, Butler shared, “I think she has a big heart, and she really does care about these students, but she’s in such a bad place herself. When she starts getting attention for finding her purpose, that kind of takes over. I think that happens to a lot of people.”

Butler also plays Veronica’s mother in the musical.

Heathers: The Musical will run off Broadway until at least the end of January 2026.