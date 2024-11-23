Actress Slammed for Working Out During Flight in Airplane Aisle: ‘Idiot’



A former Mexican soap opera actress turned fitness influencer was roasted online for doing a full “body pump” workout during a flight.

Barbara de Regil, known for sharing her workout routines with her millions of Instagram followers, was reportedly traveling with her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, to an undisclosed location, according to Spanish language outlet El Universal.

Because of the lengthy journey, the social media star chose to relax by exercising during the flight.

Bárbara de Regil haciendo ejercicio en el pasillo de un avión es todo lo que no necesitas ver pic.twitter.com/xhFP87bjJ6 — Adolfo Santino (@AldoGue75344439) November 18, 2024

“I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air on planes,” the 37-year-old de Regil explained.

Of course, the influencer wasn’t going to just get up and walk a bit. As seen in the clip above, she opted for a very showy, annoying routine she was sure to capture on camera to share on social media.

Barbara de Regil set up a camera and performed an inflight workout routine. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The video captures a fitness enthusiast, donned in an eye mask and pajamas, jogging in place down the aisle. She then transitions into a series of squat jumps.

Watching the footage, you can almost smell the stale airplane air combined with flop sweat soaked into pajamas worn for hours upon hours.

The Actress and Influencer’s Husband Did His Best to Ignore Her Showy In-Flight Workout

Meanwhile, her husband sits in his seat, doing his best to ignore her as he casually scrolls through his phone.

For some odd reason, critics said the influencer was overly focused on working out, almost like it’s her entire identity. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

However, denizens of the internet didn’t turn a blind eye to her sweat drenched antics.

Indeed, one onlooker wondered just how much stank was up in that cabin. “Planes don’t have showers, she must stink,” they speculated. This ridiculous lady has already won the Idiot of the Year award,” another added. “That’s unbearable,” a third person bemoaned.

Some have accused de Regil of being obsessed with working out. Nonetheless, she has rebuffed these criticisms, arguing that she simply cannot stay inactive for long periods and aims to prevent the formation of blood clots.

“Those movements that you see, hahaha, are to avoid thrombosis and, above all, I don’t know about you, but I can’t sit for that long,” she explained.