Actress Seeks Medically Assisted Suicide At 48, Sues For Right To End Life

An actress in Canada is seeking medically assisted suicide and is suing the country for the right to end her life. The 48-year-old has been battling anxiety and depression for years.

According to the New York Times, Claire Brosseau is seeking to end her own life. She wants to go through with the process through Canada’s Medical Aid in Dying program. Doctors previously diagnosed the actress with manic depression, anxiety disorder, substance abuse disorder, and chronic suicidal ideation.

In a Substack, the actress detailed why she wants to end her own life. Brosseau previously attempted several suicide attempts. The actress has been on dozens of medications and therapies over the years, but she said nothing has helped.

She wrote at the time, “I was never supposed to be here this long. Last Christmas, I knew I would be put out of my unrelenting misery in 2024. I knew I would be free. I knew I could leave this world in safety and love. It was supposed to be in 2016 (when MAID was legal for Canadians), but who was I to think I deserve what you do? Then I waited and it was supposed to be in 2023. Then 2024. Now 2027. I am telling you again- I will not make it until then.”

Actress Sues Government

She first applied for euthanasia under Canada’s MAID program in 2021. However, patients with chronic mental illnesses are not eligible for medically assisted suicide under MAID. The program was designed for those with a “grievous and irremediable medical condition.”

Brosseau joined with the advocacy organization Dying With Dignity Canada to sue the government to allow those with mental illnesses in the program. However, Dr. Mark Fefergrad, her psychiatrist, says he believes that the actress can get better.

“I believe she can get well,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think MAID is the best or only choice for her.”

But another psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Robinson, supported Brosseau and her journey for the right to euthanasia.

“I would love her to change her mind,” Robinson told the outlet. “I would hope that she would not have to do this. But I will support her.”

The actress also wrote, “I’m not asking my readers to save me. No one can save me. People get sick and die. That’s life. I just want to know what you would do if you were me. I’m trying to live through the lawsuit for equal rights. Do you think I’ll be able to? Could you, do you think, if you read my story?”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self harm, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.