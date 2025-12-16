TikToker Dies by Suicide: Tucker Genel Was 31

Tucker Genal, a popular TikTok creator known for his energetic videos, has died by suicide at the age of 31. His brothers express their deepest sorrow.

Per TMZ and AOL, Tucker Genal passed away in his Los Angeles residence on December 11. His suicide was shared by his brothers, who made an Instagram post. The post is a carousel, which shares many memories and photos of Tucker with his brothers.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” they wrote. “You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero. I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.”

“We love you and will miss you eternally Tucker.”

Tucker Genal Had Over 2 Million Fans Online

Genal rose to prominence on TikTok with more than 2.6 million followers, earning a devoted following for his engaging content, often featuring his brothers. The trio’s videos frequently showcased playful challenges, lighthearted moments and the close bond between siblings that helped define his online presence.

Friends, fans and fellow creators have taken to social platforms to express their grief and reflect on his impact. Close friend and collaborator Sean Schutt shared that Genal helped him through a difficult period in his own life, praising his generosity and the positive influence he had on those around him.

His recent TikTok posts are full of fans mourning his loss, not accepting his passing, and being confused. Right before his death, Tucker posted a series of photos, one for each month of the year. The audio he attached said that “life is precious.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.