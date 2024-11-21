actress-lisandra-silva-breaks-silence-after-being-hospitalized-while-taking-ozempic

Weeks after she was hospitalized while taking Ozempic, Cuban actress Lisandra Silva opened up about her experience with the medication.

Videos by Suggest

In her Nov. 1 Instagram post, Silvea revealed she was prescribed the medication by her doctor. “I tell you I put it on once to try it, because they talked about it so much and I ended up in the hospital,” she wrote.

While she didn’t reveal more details about her hospital visit, Lisandra Silva wrote about how she felt after taking Ozempic. “I felt like I was dying,” she recalled. “And ended up at the clinic in a wheelchair.”

After her hospitalization, Silva ditched Ozempic and is trying other weight loss methods. She posted a video of her doing a workout.

“My OZEMPIC IS: Ayurveda Diet, Meditation, Exercise in Nature! Discipline, Determination, Mental Toughness, and Clear Goals,” she added. “Health of the mind, body and heart! Please listen to my advice! There is nothing like a healthy lifestyle! DON’T MAKE IT UP!”

Although Ozempic is mainly used for Type 2 diabetes, many celebrities have turned to the GLP-1 RA medication for quick weight loss. However, the medication does have some intense side effects. This includes pancreatitis, vision problems, acute kidney injury, and acute gallbladder disease. It also reportedly can cause chronic digestive disease, gastroparesis.

Minor side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, constipation, upset stomach, and heartburn.

Other Celebrities Had Health Emergencies While Taking Ozempic

Along with Lisandra Silva, there have been other celebrities who had health emergencies while taking Ozempic.

In September, Kate Moss’ half-sister, Lottie Moss, revealed she was hospitalized while taking the medication for weight loss.

“It was the worst decision I ever made,” Lottie stated while talking about her Ozempic experience. “So this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it’s so not worth it.”

Lottie further revealed that she was “not feeling happy” about her body and wanted to lose some weight. Instead of speaking to her doctor, she used the medication from a friend, who had a prescription from a “below boar” doctor.

However, Lottie took the wrong dose and took nearly twice the amount recommended for her weight range.

After feeling sick and being unable to keep any water or food down, Lottie went to a nearby emergency room.

“As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was,” Lottie stated. “Which honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

She then added, “I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous.”



