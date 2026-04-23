Actress From Iconic ’90s Show Was Arrested for Breaking in to Dog Breeding Facility

Actress Alexandra Paul, best known for her role on the hit 1990s television series Baywatch, was arrested after authorities said she took part in a break-in at a controversial dog breeding and research facility in Wisconsin.

Videos by Suggest

Paul, 62, was among roughly 20 people taken into custody on March 15, 2026, following an animal rights protest at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators said a group of approximately 50 to 60 activists entered the property without permission. They then removed several beagles from the site, which breeds dogs for scientific research.

Authorities alleged that protesters used tools and coordinated efforts to access the facility and carry animals out. Deputies recovered some of the dogs and returned them to the property. But officials said others were not immediately accounted for in the aftermath of the incident.

Alexandra Paul Facing Misdemeanor Charge After Break-In

Paul faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge tied to the incident. Law enforcement officials emphasized that while they respect the right to protest, they will respond when demonstrators cross into unlawful activity.

Ridglan Farms has become a focus point for animal rights activists. They have criticized the facility for breeding dogs used in biomedical testing. The company has denied allegations of mistreatment but has agreed to cease operations under its current license by July 1, 2026, following regulatory scrutiny.

Paul has a long history of activism, particularly involving animal rights and environmental causes. Over the years, she has participated in multiple demonstrations and acts of civil disobedience, some of which have led to prior arrests. In 2021, she faced charges after removing chickens from a transport truck, though a court later found her not guilty.

The Wisconsin protest forms part of a broader campaign targeting facilities that breed animals for research purposes. Activists argue such actions constitute “rescues,” while authorities maintain that entering private property and removing animals without authorization violates the law.

Paul has not publicly detailed her legal strategy in the current case. The investigation into the break-in remains ongoing, and officials have not ruled out additional charges against other participants.