Actress From 33 Seasons of ‘The Simpsons’ Reportedly Dies in Her Sleep: Béatrice Picard Was 96

Actress Béatrice Picard, known as the voice of Marge Simpson for generations of The Simpsons fans, has passed away.

The veteran Canadian actress, whose career spanned over six decades, rose to fame as Angelina Desmarais in Le survenant, one of the first French Canadian télé-romans (soap operas).

Per IMDb, her work included iconic roles in Cré Basil and Symphorien, as well as numerous theater productions and films. She was also beloved as the Quebec French voice of Marge Simpson in 33 seasons of The Simpsons.

#rip A great lady of the theatre, Mrs. Beatrice Picard, and the voice of Marge Simpson for the last 30 years, passed away this morning.@AlJean @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/C5y7ZFvp9D — Sam Ecoeur (@Max_power2015) December 9, 2025

Théâtre Duceppe confirmed Picard’s death on Facebook on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Beatrice, which occurred this morning, December 9th, at the age of 96,” her family wrote, per Théâtre Duceppe.

Béatrice Picard: Prolific Career Included Film, TV and Theater

Marie Thérèse Béatrice Picard, born in Montreal on July 3, 1929, also had a notable film career in the early 2000s. She appeared in Isabelle Hayeur’s Le Golem de Montréal, Érik Canuel’s Le Survenant, Yves Desgagnés’ Idole Instantanée, and Catherine Martin’s Dans les villes.

According to CTV, she earned numerous accolades during her career, including being made an officer of the Ordre national du Québec in 2012 and being appointed to the Order of Canada.

“I remember my Tuesday evenings listening to Cré Basile! She leaves an indelible mark on Quebec culture,” Quebec Premier François Legault wrote on social media. “My deepest condolences go out to her family, her loved ones, and all Quebecers touched by her legacy.”

“Throughout her life, Béatrice was able to combine her family life with her passion for the performing arts and the causes that were dear to her. So it seemed natural to us to share this news with her friends, her colleagues in the artistic world, and, especially, with her audience, for whom she was thinking until the very end,” Picard’s family added.