Actress Found Dead in Her Apartment, Police Believe She Died Months Ago: Humaira Asghar Was 40

Reality star Humaira Asghar was found dead in her apartment in early July, with evidence suggesting she may have died late last year.

The Pakistani model, actress, and artist gained recognition among television audiences with appearances in popular dramas such as Benaam, Just Married, Guru, and Ehsaan Faramosh, per IMDb. In 2022, Humaira gained even wider recognition after appearing on Tamasha, Pakistan’s version of Big Brother.

Tragic news emerged on July 8 when Humaira’s body was discovered in her apartment, following a complaint from her landlord regarding unpaid rent, according to Images. To add to the tragedy, her estranged family reportedly refused to accept her body.

Humaira Asghar's father refused to take her body.



Doesn't seem like her final years were easy. One more indignity, even in death. Whatever the merits of the father's disagreements he should have just given her one act of unconditional love at this time. pic.twitter.com/C9QaePuBIz — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) July 9, 2025

South DIG Syed Asad Raza revealed that the body was at least several days old. However, he couldn’t yet conclude the cause of Humaira’s death. “The body is in a very advanced stage of decomposition,” said Dr. Summaiya Syed, who is part of the investigation. The surgeon also confirmed that no conclusion has been reached regarding the cause of death.

It appears that law enforcement has already ruled out one potential cause of death: murder. Authorities found no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the scene.

The exact date of Humaira’s death remains uncertain, but investigators are working to construct a timeline based on key events. Reports indicate she stopped paying rent in late 2024, and the food in her possession had expiration dates from September 2024. Meanwhile, her electricity was disconnected in October 2024. The investigation into her death, including its cause and timing, is still underway.

The Final Voice Message from Humaira Asghar Unveiled

Dialogue Pakistan shared a recording of the voice note where Humaira wishes her friend well before their upcoming travel. The Times of India reported that Humaira also asked for prayers in the note.

“Please pray a lot for me,” the note reportedly said. “Pray a lot from your heart for your cute friend/sister. For my career, please remember me in your prayers. You have to pray a lot for me.”

According to reports, the friend told the media that she had tried contacting Humaira in April after a long period of silence but, as expected, received no response.