Actress Delivers Controversial Take on ‘#MeToo’ Movement: Jacqueline Bisset’s Remarks

Refusing to hold back her true thoughts, actress Jacqueline Bisset admitted that she was “unsympathetic” toward women who came forward during the #MeToo movement.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Bisset stated that she felt women involved in the #MeToo movement were partially to blame for any sexual harassment they endured.

“I understand as an idea, it’s important that men behave, but I do really think it’s important that women behave, too,” she explained. “I think how you dress, what your subtext is very, very important. It’s very dangerous and not to be played with.”

She then said that women are free of any blame if they “don’t know anything about men.”

“[I’m] very unsympathetic to these stories,” Jacqueline Bisset further pointed out about the #MeToo movement. “You have to be very careful what you put out [there].”

The #MeToo movement was first launched in the mid-2000s. It went viral in 2017 after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was exposed for his alleged abuse and assaults against female employees and actresses.

Multiple men in the film/entertainment industry were also exposed for their abusive behavior. This includes Louis C.K. and Today anchor Matt Lauer. Among the actresses who have spoken out about their #MeToo moments were Ashley Judd, Selma Blair, and Alyssa Milano.

Bisset said to avoid harassment, women need to “learn the word ‘no’ and the f-word or something.”

“You have to do it, and you can get through it without any problem,” she noted.

The actress then said she had never experienced any sexual harassment during her acting career. “I was very determined not to have anything happen to me,” she added. “And I was completely devoted to that idea.”

Jacqueline Bisset Previously Stated That Her Male Co-Stars Often protected her

In a 2021 interview with People, Jacqueline Bisset described how she was always treated kindly on set and often felt protected by her male co-stars.

“I think I was quite soft. And I think people were nicer then, generally, and I was very polite,” she explained. “People said, ‘You were like a little butterfly. You were so fragile.’ I really did not have trouble with all the stories that people talked a lot about [with the #MeToo movement].”

“I was also very determined not to have anything happen,” she added. “I’ve worked with people who have got the reputation of being monsters, but they weren’t.”

Bisset is known for her roles in films such as The Deep, Class, Bullitt, and Day for Night.