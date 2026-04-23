Actress’ Assault Charge Dropped

An assault charge against Australian actress Alicia Gardiner has been dropped by prosecutors in Melbourne, bringing a sudden end to a closely watched court case tied to a 2024 protest at Victoria’s Parliament House.

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Gardiner, best known for her role on the television series Offspring, had been accused of grabbing and twisting a parliamentary worker’s breast during a confrontation as demonstrators were being removed from the building. The incident allegedly occurred on May 7, 2024, during a pro-Palestine protest that disrupted a speech by then-Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas.

The case returned to the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this week. Gardiner contested the allegation and prepared to give evidence in her defence. Witnesses told the court that a physical struggle took place as security escorted protesters from the public gallery. The complainant described feeling pain and distress during the encounter.

Prosecutors Withdrew The Charge During The Hearing

However, in a dramatic development, prosecutors withdrew the assault charge midway through the contested hearing. Officials did not provide a public explanation for the decision, despite earlier indications from the magistrate that the evidence could support a finding that deliberate contact had occurred.

Gardiner has consistently denied the assault allegation. Following the withdrawal of the charge, she avoided a criminal conviction on that count. She did, however, plead guilty to a separate offence of failing to comply with a lawful direction to leave the parliamentary precinct. The court fined her 500 Australian dollars without recording a conviction.

Outside court, Gardiner delivered a brief statement, reiterating that she had maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. She said she had attended the protest to advocate for an issue she considered important and indicated she would continue speaking out on matters of concern.

The case had drawn public attention due to Gardiner’s profile as a television and stage performer, as well as the unusual nature of the allegation. Her legal team highlighted her lack of prior criminal history and strong character references during proceedings.

With the assault charge now dropped, the legal proceedings against Gardiner have effectively concluded. Thus closing a case that had remained unresolved for nearly two years.