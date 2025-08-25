Actress Apologizes After Showing Son’s Poor Restaurant Manners in Video

Taking accountability for her actions, an actress has apologized after showing her son’s poor restaurant manners in a recent video.

In a recent Instagram post, actress Lee Si Young addressed the recent backlash over a video of her son’s inappropriate behavior while dining at a restaurant.

“I always make sure there’s nothing wrong before uploading photos or videos to my feed,” she explained. “But it seems I still make mistakes. I sincerely apologize to those who felt uncomfortable because of my last video.”

The actress then reassured her followers, ” I will be more careful in the future.”

The video in question showed the actress enjoying a meal with her son, Jung Yoon, during a trip to the U.S. While at a Long Island Beach restaurant, Yoon was seen struggling to remain seated and moving around while others ate.

Young misstepped with her video uploading and failed to blur the faces of other restaurant patrons, adding to the criticism.

The actress is currently pregnant. She revealed earlier this year that she and her ex-husband, Cho Seong-hyun, called it quits after eight years of marriage. The former couple welcomed their son in early 2018.

The Actress Faced More Criticism After Revealing She Went Through the IVF Process Without Her Ex-Husband’s Consent

Along with the video of her son’s lack of manners, the actress recently received backlash over her decision to go through the IVF process without her ex-husband’s consent.

“My ex-husband did not agree, but I have decided to bear the full weight of this decision,” the actress wrote on Instagram of the decision, per The Korea Times. “I could not bring myself to discard the embryo that was nearing the end of its storage period. My life as a mother has always been my greatest source of strength.”

She further shared, “When I had my son eight years ago, it was before getting married and while I was filming a drama. Each year, I regretted and blamed myself for the moments I spent in anxiety. I always wanted children, and I never wanted to repeat the regrets I felt with my first child.”

“There may be many difficulties in the future,” the actress added. “But even considering all possibilities, I want to believe that my choice now is more valuable.”

Per The Korea Times, using IVF following a divorce without the other party’s consent is considered extremely rare in Korea.

Si Young is known for her roles in Boys Over The Flowers (2009) and the Netflix series Sweet Home (2020).