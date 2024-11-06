Tom Hanks Slams Movie Critics in Epic Rant: ‘C***suckers’

Following some bad reviews of his films, Tom Hanks had some choice words for movie critics.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Hanks didn’t hold back his true thoughts about the comments movie critics have made about him over the years.

“Let me tell you something about these c—suckers who write about movies,’ Tom Hank declared, causing O’Brien to crack up laughing. “Can I say that?”

O’Brien jokingly answered, “My father writes about movies, and his name is C—sucker.”

One review that has stuck with Tom Hanks over the years was about his 1996 film That Think You Do!

“Somebody who wrote about [That Thing You Do! wrote] that ‘Tom Hanks has to stop hanging around on with veterans of TV because this is just like it’s shot on TV, and it’s not much of anything,’ ” Hanks recalled “That same person then wrote about the cult classic That Thing You Do!. Same exact person. All you need is 20 years between now and then, and it ends up speaking somewhere.”

However, Tom Hanks acknowledged that the reviews are part of what he signed up for when he started acting. “That’s, you know, that’s the carnival. That’s the contest,” he pointed out. “Right? I got faith in that, that’s alright.”

Tom Hanks Recently Spoke About Not Doing a ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks recently spoke about reuniting with his Forrest Gump co-star Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis for his upcoming film Here.

As he and Wright talked to The New York Times, Hanks stated he was glad they never made a Forrest Gump sequel.

“It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated,” Tom Hanks explained about the film. “And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?”

Although Hanks has no interest in a sequel for the award-winning film, there have been attempts to get another film off the ground over the years.

While speaking to /Film in 2008, Forrest Gump screenwriter, Eric Roth, was working on an adaptation of Gump & Co.

“I turned in the script the night before 9/11,” Roth explained at the time. “And we sat down, Tom [Hanks] and Bob [Zemeckis] and I, looked at each other and said, we don’t think this is relevant anymore. The world had changed. Now time has obviously passed, but maybe some things should just be one thing and left as they are.”