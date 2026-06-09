Radio Host Rushed to ER After Collapsing in Bathroom

British radio host and singer Mollie King is currently recovering after being rushed to the ER last month.

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In a post on Instagram, King revealed what led to her recent hospitalization.

“After coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am,” she wrote. “Hitting my head and face as I fell. It was a huge shock, and I ended up being rushed to A&E.”

While receiving medical treatment, King said she kept thinking about how grateful she was that she wasn’t on her own. She noted her fiancé, Stuart Broad, was present when she collapsed and had taken her to the hospital.

“A huge thank you to Amy and Hannah at St. George’s Hospital, who were absolutely incredible,” she continued. “Stitching me up so well, and even managed to see past the Looney Tunes [pajama] top I arrived in (must buy new [pajamas]!).”

King noted that the incident was a “real wake-up call” for her and that she needed some time off to regain her strength.

“Not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family,” she pointed out.

King further thanked those who checked in on her and those who sent her birthday messages.

“I can’t wait to be back on the radio with Matt [Edmondson] today,” she added.

King also shared a photo of her with one of her daughters as they watched Broad on TV.

King’s Social Media Followers Send Love and Support

Not long after King made the post, the radio host received love and support from her social media followers.

“We’re so happy you were well looked after and are feeling All Fired Up,” St. George’s social media team wrote in the comments. “We’ll pass on your lovely comments to Amy and Hannah and the rest of our amazing Emergency Department team.”

A fan shared she had a similar experience. “Glad you are doing better @mollieking I had something similar happen to me and actually passed out face first on my bathroom floor and waited the next day to go to the hospital and it landed me being transferred to another hospital for 5 days and a ton of tests ran on me and no diagnosis….am glad you are the mend and glad to hear you back on radio 1 today”

Edmondson also took to the comment section to simply post, “We’ve missed you.”