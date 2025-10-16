Actor Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During Movie Shoot: Raju Talikote Was 62

Internationally beloved Indian actor and comedian Raju Talikote has died.

Videos by Suggest

The 62-year-old suffered a heart attack while filming in Udupi, Karnataka. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital around 1:30 AM on Sunday. Despite an angioplasty, he passed away a few hours later, according to the Indian Express.

Raju Talikote was renowned for his work in theatre and Kannada cinema. His career began at age seven with his father’s theatre group, Sri Khangateshwar Natya Sangha. During a financially challenging childhood, he was forced to take on menial jobs to make ends meet.

RIP Raju Talikote — a brilliant comedian and theatre artist from North Karnataka. His laughter and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pITskDH6A1 — Dr Prisha Sargam (@PrishaSargam) October 14, 2025

According to IMDb, Raju Talikote started his film career in 2002 with the film Punjabi House. He has appeared in 17 films, primarily in supporting and comedic roles. Some of his notable films include Manasaare, Sugreeva, and Almari.

The actor and comedian gained a new fan base as a participant in Season 7 of Big Boss: Kannada in 2019. Most recently, they appeared in the 2023 film Sreemantha.

Tributes Pour in for Raju Talikote

Meanwhile, cultural and political leaders mourned the loss of Raju Talikote following his passing.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, paid tribute to Talikote on social media.

“The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event,” he wrote on X. “Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikoti’s demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray that God grants peace to Raju Talikoti’s soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain.”

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also paid tribute, writing on X, “The demise of Raju Thalikote, a senior theatre artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry.

“May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow,” Rajkumar concluded.

Raju Talikote is survived by two wives, two sons, and three daughters.