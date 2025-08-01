actor-joseph-ziegler-has-died

Joseph Ziegler, a veteran actor and theater director known for his memorable performances on stage, film, and television, has passed away.

Ziegler died on Monday, per his online obituary. No cause of death was given. He was 71.

As a stage actor, he won Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Best Leading Actor in General Theatre in 2008 for The Time of Your Life and in 2011 for Death of a Salesman. He performed in many classic stage roles, including Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Willie Loman in Death of a Salesman, Hamlet, James Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey into Night, and Arnolphe in The School for Wives.

He often performed on stage with his wife, actress Nancy Palk, in productions like Death of a Salesman and Long Day’s Journey into Night.

Throughout his career, he took on memorable roles in film and television, most notably portraying Dr. Jim Barker in Side Effects and Len Hubbard in Black Harbour. He also made appearances in genre classics such as the vampire detective series Forever Knight, the 1980s War of the Worlds TV adaptation, and the revival of Alfred Hitchcock Presents in the same decade, per IMDb.

Beloved Theater Festival Pays Tribute to Joseph Ziegler

Meanwhile, the Stratford Festival took to Facebook on Tuesday to mourn the passing of Joe Ziegler, who was a cherished part of the festival for 10 seasons.

“He had an enormous heart, which he shared willingly with those around him, as willingly as he shared a great story,” the festival wrote. “We treasure the time he spent with us.”

The festival also highlighted his three-part journey, starting in 1983 with his role as Berowne in Love’s Labour’s Lost. Over five seasons, he took on notable roles, including Edgar in King Lear, Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Claudio in Measure for Measure.

Ziegler returned to Stratford for a second act, directing Hamlet in 2000 and later portraying Hardy in The Trespassers in 2009.

He returned for his third and final act from 2015 to 2018, taking on a variety of memorable roles. His performances included Mr. Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, Joe Keller in All My Sons, Duncan in Macbeth, Judge Taylor in To Kill a Mockingbird, Casca in Julius Caesar, and the Earl of Caversham in An Ideal Husband.

Ziegler is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Palk, three sons, Henry, Charles, and Timothy, their spouses, and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Ramona, and his brother, Thomas.