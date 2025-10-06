Actor John Reardon Was Fired From His Show After 7 Seasons — and He Was Recovering From Cancer at the Time

John Reardon is opening up about stepping away from his lead role in Hudson & Rex.

Videos by Suggest

Readron recently shared on Instagram that he was prepared to return to the Canadian show as Detective Charlie Hudson after undergoing treatment for tonsillar cancer. However, he revealed that things didn’t go as expected.

“I’ve been quiet for a while — partly because it was hard to find the words, and partly because I didn’t want anyone else speaking for me. The truth is: I didn’t leave Hudson & Rex,” the 50-year-old wrote.

“After taking a couple [of] months to go through cancer treatment, I was given a clean bill of health and cleared and ready to return to work. But the team chose to go in a different direction,” Reardon added.

In the eighth season, Luke Roberts replaced Readron as the lead, playing Detective Mark, per Pop Culture.

Readon added that it’s not how he “hoped the 7-year journey would end.” Reardon reflected on his time on the show, which started in 2019, stating he was “very appreciative of the opportunity to play a part in building something special.”

Actor John Reardon Also Gave a Hat Tip to His Canine Co-Star, Who Passed Earlier This Year

In his post, he thanked several people, including his “friend” Paul Pope, the late executive producer of Hudson & Rex, the “cast and crew,” and his “partner” dog Diesel. Reardon said Diesel, who died during the filming of Season 7, “truly had swagger.”

John Reardon and Dog actor Diesel Vom Burgimwald back in 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

The dog, Diesel vom Burgimwald, was diagnosed with late-stage cancer. He passed away from the disease, the series’ executive producer and dog trainer, Sherri Davis, told PEOPLE in February.

But above all, I want to thank the fans,” the actor continued. “I’m blown away by the thousands of messages I’ve received from you over the past year. You’ve shared stories of the hard times you’ve gone through, sent kindness and compassion, and shared with me how important the show has been to you. This is worth more than gold. I will hold it close always.”

“Thank you for welcoming me into your homes. It has been a privilege,” Reardon added.

Regarding the actor’s future, he stated he is “healthy,” and “working,” and “proud of what comes next.”

“I hope you’ll join me on the adventure.”

Reardon’s post dropped a day after Hudson & Rex premiered its eighth season. The show’s official Instagram shared a new trailer featuring Roberts in the lead role, training alongside the canine star.