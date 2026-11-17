Veteran Australian actor Gary Waddell, best known for his numerous supporting roles, has died. He was 74.

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According to news.com.au, Waddell died after a “short battle with dementia.”

Waddell was a fixture of Australian film and television for nearly five decades. His television roles include A Country Practice, E Street, Stingers, Blue Heelers, Water Rats, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Home and Away, City Homicide, Upright and Rake.

His first film role was in the 1975 drama Pure Sh-t, in which he played a heroin addict.

“When you’re playing the role of a criminal or a psychopath, you have to make that person a human being,” he said in a 2011 interview with ABC (Australian Broadcasting Company) Radio.

Other film roles included The FJ Holden, Chopper, Dirty Deeds, Gettin’ Square, Black and White, Charlie’s Country, The Stranger and 2022’s The Survival of Kindness, which was his last film role.

For his role in the 2012 film The King Is Dead! Waddell was nominated for an AACTA Award for best supporting actor.

Early in his career, he dealt with substance abuse issues, which he believes, kept his career from progressing, he said in a 2012 interview.

“I actually thought for a long, long time – until around ’86, ’87 – that my career was one of the greatest con jobs I’d ever pulled off,” he said. “I never thought I could act — I had no idea until an actor said to me – and he was a trained actor – that what I did on film was what most people go to school to learn.”