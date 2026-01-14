actor-derek-martin-has-died

Derek Martin, a fan favorite actor who starred in the popular UK soap opera EastEnders, has died.

Martin first arrived at Albert Square in 2000 as the widower Charlie Slater, joined by his four daughters: Lynne, Kat, Little Mo, and Zoe. As a series regular until 2011, he was central to many of the show’s biggest storylines. Martin continued to make guest appearances until 2016, when his character was written out following a fatal heart attack.

Martin passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 92, the BBC reported. A cause of death was not provided.

“Derek wasn’t just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows,” a statement from his family via the Independent reads. “He never stopped learning, he loved meeting people, and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.”

Meanwhile, his agent, Sharon Henry, stated it was “a privilege to be a part of his creative journey.” She also noted that he “cherished his time portraying Charlie Slater.”

“Derek was a devoted father, a generous member of the charitable Water Rats, an avid golfer, and all-around good man who will be greatly missed,” Henry added.

Martin started acting in the 1960s after working in factories and as a butcher at Smithfield Market in London. Without professional training, he appeared in shows like Doctor Who, Z-Cars, The Sweeney, Eldorado, Law & Order (a 70s UK series), and Hart to Hart, before taking on the role of Charlie Slater.

‘EastEnders’ Pays Tribute to Actor Derek Martin

The team behind Martin’s signature role also paid their respects following his passing.

An EastEnders spokesperson said the show’s team was “deeply saddened” to learn of Martin’s passing.

“From the moment he arrived, Derek’s portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders’ most iconic families,” they added.

“Charlie would do anything for his family. Much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him. Derek was deeply loved by all those that worked with him at EastEnders. [He] will always be remembered with great fondness.”

“Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends,” they concluded.