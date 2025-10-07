actor-ben-lewis-dead-at-46

Ben Lewis, an Australian actor best known for his role in the London West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, passed away on Oct. 6 following a battle with bowel cancer. He was 46 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Born in London, England, on September 28, 1979, to opera singers Michael Lewis and Patricia Price, Lewis began his acting career in the early 2000s.

He was part of the original Australian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies as the Phantom. He reprised his role in Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera in the original London West End theatre production.

Other productions he was involved in included Love Me Tender and The Bodyguard.

According to various media outlets, Lewis was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2024. However, the diagnosis wasn’t confirmed until July 2025. His brother, Alexander, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for his treatments.

Along with his brother, the late actor is survived by his wife, Australian actress Melle Stewart. He previously served as her primary carer after she suffered a stroke in 2021.

Ben Lewis’ Longtime Friend Pays Tribute in Instagram Post

In a statement on Instagram, Australian TV presenter and longtime friend of Lewis’ Todd Woodbridge confirmed the tragic news.

“Today we lost Ben Lewis, one of my [family’s] dearest friends, way [too] young,” he wrote. “And the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!”

Woodbridge then wrote, “Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with.”

The Australian TV presenter further shared that he had so many fond memories of the late actor, reflecting on their trips to Scotland during the holidays, visiting dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, and their visit to Wimbledon. He also said their last photo was taken in June.

“Sending our love to all the family tonight,” he added.