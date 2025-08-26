actor-and-actress-secretly-divorced-after-decade-long-marriage

An actor and horror icon took to social media to reveal he and his actress wife of ten years are “officially divorced.”

Joshua Leonard, 50, who burst onto the scene in the found-footage horror classic The Blair Witch Project, recently revealed on Instagram that he and Trap star Alison Pill, 39, had parted ways.

“For the sake of alacritous disclosure, and to pave a future for more aligned & transparent matters … @msalisonpill and I were officially divorced a few weeks ago — after a few years of separation and practice,” Leonard wrote alongside a family photo.

The snapshot included their 8-year-old daughter, Wilder, and a woman Leonard mentioned, saying, “Long live the spirit of #auntfrances.”

“Yes, life happened to us. That’s nothing to gloat about,” Leonard added in the caption.

However, the Unsane actor went on to boast about how well he and his ex-wife work together as friends and parents.

“And YET, we’re A+ co-parents, and Alison remains one of few truly brilliant humans I’ve ever encountered.”

“And while the best path forward may not be storybook-rote (or even ready!)… it reveals itself in stanzas – a disorienting novelty – such are the fears and wins of life,” the Humpday actor added.

Fans Offer Their Support After Actor Announced He and His Actress Wife Have Divorced

Of course, divorced single parents are legion, and they rushed to the comments section to offer their support to the actor in the wake of his divorce.

“The road is long. As a co-parenting Mom, the waves of a little person growing into an adult are complex and simple. The road is long and never constant. Find YOUR own roots that are,” one top comment read.

“Here’s to a plus co-parents and moving forward. Big love to you both,” another onlooker offered.

Meanwhile, Leonard and Pill announced their engagement in January 2015. Leonard proposed during a group hiking trip at the picturesque Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Joshua Leonard and Alison Pill. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“I told her that I loved her more than anybody on the planet,” Leonard gushed to PEOPLE at the time. “It was pretty good. Her hands were shaking, and so about 30 seconds after I gave it to her, I said, ‘You might want to put that on now.’ ”

Pill married Leonard in a charming Los Angeles ceremony that May, surrounded by family and friends, following a four-month engagement.

“We’re married!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Scott Pilgrim vs the World star exclaimed on Instagram, alongside a photo.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Wilder Grace Leonard, in November 2016. “So much to be thankful for,” Pill shared in a family photo after her arrival, quoting: “Oh, earth, you’re too wonderful for anybody to realize you. … Do human beings ever realize life while they live it? — Every, every minute?”