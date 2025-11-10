acclaimed-hip-hop-group-returning-with-new-album-after-breakup-rumors

Despite rumors of its demise, a fan-favorite hip-hop group is reportedly clawing its way back with a new album.

The groundbreaking Death Grips, who are so hard to peg down that they’ve been labeled as experimental hip-hop, rap rock, electropunk, industrial hip-hop, and punk rap, have confirmed that new music is on the way.

The group, originally featuring MC Ride, Zach Hill, and producer Andy Morin, posted a series of photos on their Instagram last week, showing various recording setups in a studio.

“The Writing and recording of our next album is underway. We’re looking forward to the new Death Grips record,” the hip-hop group wrote alongside the pics.

The caption and photos were attributed to Stefan Burnett (MC Ride) and Zach Hill, suggesting that longtime member Andy Morin is no longer involved with the group.

Death Grips Pushed Back Against Breakup Rumors Earlier This Year

Back in April, Death Grips had to put some pesky breakup rumors to bed, which all started thanks to a leaked chat between Morin and some anonymous Instagram user who declared the group “over,” according to Pitchfork.

“Despite rumors and hearsay, we remain active as Death Grips,” the band insisted on Instagram, signing off as Stefan and Zach [Hill].

Death Grips (Stefan Burnett aka MC Ride, Andy Morin aka Flatlander, and Zach Hill) perform circa 2012. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments, sharing excitement and speculating about the new music announcement.

“OMGOMGOMG DEATH GRIPS IS ONLINE,” one fan exclaimed.”Today is the brightest full moon of the year, by the way,” a second fan added, implying the upcoming album was something of a cosmic event.

“Horrible day for dudes named Andrew,” one fan joked, suggesting Morin was indeed booted from the band.

However, Morin’s departure from the group remains unconfirmed, and a release date for the follow-up to 2018’s Year of the Snitch is unknown. The band’s last activity was in 2023 when they embarked on their first tour in four years.