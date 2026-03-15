Acclaimed Comedian Will Release Their Ninth Comedy Special For Free Online

Comedian and actor David Cross will release his ninth stand-up comedy special online for free.

Videos by Suggest

Cross titled the new special The End of the Beginning of the End. He made the special available first through his own website for a small price, but plans to premiere it on YouTube on April 7, allowing viewers worldwide to watch it at no cost.

Do note that upon buying the special, you only get 10-days of streaming access.

The comedian recorded the special in his home state of Georgia during a recent tour built around the same material. The performance continues Cross’s long career in stand-up, which spans decades and includes a series of specials released across television networks and digital platforms.

The upcoming release marks Cross’s ninth comedy special, adding to a body of work that has earned him recognition in the comedy world and a loyal following among stand-up fans. Earlier specials, including Worst Daddy in the World, also found success online and helped introduce his material to digital audiences.

The Guy From The Chipmunk Movies Also Tries To Be Funny

Cross has built his reputation on sharp observational humor and political satire. Over the years, he has worked across multiple entertainment formats, including stand-up, television, film, and writing. In addition to his live comedy career, he has appeared in numerous TV projects and collaborated with fellow comedians on sketch shows and podcasts.

The comedian’s official website describes him as an Emmy Award-winning performer and writer who continues to balance stage performances with acting roles and other creative projects.

Cross also continues to tour regularly, performing stand-up shows across the United States and testing new material in front of live audiences. The routines featured in the new special grew out of those recent performances.

By releasing The End of the Beginning of the End online for free, Cross joins a growing number of comedians who bypass traditional distribution models in favor of digital platforms that allow them to maintain creative control and connect directly with viewers.

Fans will be able to watch the full special when it premieres on YouTube in April, marking the latest chapter in Cross’s decades-long career in stand-up comedy.