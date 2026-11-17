After some time off the air, landmark reality competition series The Bachelor is returning for its 30th season. And now, we know who will be taking up the mantle for the season.

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Bachelor Nation announced on Nov. 13 that NFL player Sam Hartman will be the newest bachelor.

“The 27-year-old professional quarterback is changing the game and looking for his forever teammate. Sam is a Charlotte, North Carolina native who plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Our new Bachelor is also a fan favorite from the docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the announcement stated.

“This charismatic heartthrob is ready to swap out footballs for roses and make his mark on Bachelor Nation history.”

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared the news on his Instagram account, writing “WE ARE SO BACK…🌹” Hartman commented, “Let’s get to work! 🤝🌹”

The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron also posted about the announcement on Instagram.

“@bachelorabc & @bachelornation is so back!!! I’m so pumped for this pull! We got our Prince Charming and bachelor is back to being must see tv and I can’t wait!!!! Go deacs!” he wrote.

The first season of The Bachelor aired in 2002. Hartman’s season will be the first in two years when it starts to air. The last season of the show was in 2025 with Grant Ellis as the bachelor.

Season 30 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 8 p.m.