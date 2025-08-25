911 Call from Lionel Richie’s Home Sparks Police Response

A 911 phone call prompted local law enforcement to visit Lionel Richie’s home late last week.

According to NBC News, one person was arrested for burglary at Richie’s residence in the early hours of Aug. 22.

The Beverly Hills Police Department officials revealed they received a 911 call just after midnight from the American Idol judge’s home. The caller stated that someone was on the property.

Lionel Richie was reportedly home at the time.

Law enforcement officials further reported that responding officers searched the neighborhood and discovered a man just a few blocks away. He was taken into custody near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen.

The man has been identified as Michael John Bond, 38. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

Police also stated that security cameras picked up images of the suspect entering Richie’s home. As he was making his way into the residence, he was scared off by the security alarm.

Lionel Richie’s rep stated he was grateful that law enforcement responded quickly. No one was injured, and nothing was taken from the residence.

Lionel Richie Is Among the Celebrities Recently Burglarized

The “Hello” singer is the latest celebrity to experience a burglary in and around the Beverly Hills area.

According to Page Six, thieves attempted to enter Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddie Mellencamp’s residence last month. The home’s alarm system also “scared off the intruders,” per Mellencamp.

Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz, California, home wasn’t even safe from burglars. The residence was broken into in June, and thieves managed to steal several items. The actor was promoting his F1 film and wasn’t home at the time of the burglary.

Months before Pitt’s burglary, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was broken into. Several items were taken during that theft incident.

Others who have experienced break-ins in recent months are Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Elizabeth Chambers, and Ashlee Simpson.