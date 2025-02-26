ABC Anchor Targeted by Violent and ‘Racially Charged’ Message

A former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) anchor is speaking out after a man was charged with sending her a “harassing, racially charged email” that “called for violence and harm.”

Journalist Antoinette Lattouf recently took to Instagram to reveal she sought help from law enforcement after receiving the message late last year.

“It wasn’t even the most vile or threatening message I’d received, even though it called for violence and harm,” the former ABC anchor wrote. “But I was exhausted. Frustrated. And I thought: I shouldn’t have to cop this. That day, I’d had enough. So I reported it.”

Months after the incident, the police were able to track down and identify the alleged harasser. Lattouf admitted that she “hesitated” before making her statement about the incident.

“Should I go through with this? Was I scared enough?” she continued. “Unsafe enough? Was I worthy of police resources? Women are conditioned to endure hate and harassment. Women of color, even more so. Maybe he was having a bad day. Maybe he thought it was funny.”

The journalist further pointed out that she was convinced to report the incident after a sergeant stated, “Generally speaking, [people] who are violent to women in person almost always start online.”

“So I signed the police report. And the man was arrested today,” she further shared.

The Former ABC Anchor Was Harassed By a Man Who Has Gone After Other People Online

Lattouf also said that the man was also targeting others like her online. He will be in court next month. “The alleged offense? Using a carriage service to menace, harass, or cause offense. Maximum penalty: three years in prison.”

She further shared the moral of the story. “Totally get why a bloke in his 60s would be into me—excellent taste, obvs. But maybe next time, try a less criminally unhinged way of showing it. (Allegedly. Etc etc.).”

“Also, if you’re copping this abusive s— online, report it,” she noted. “You shouldn’t have to put up with it. We shouldn’t normalise it. And as for police resources? There’s only one thing I take from L’Oréal… babes you ARE worth it.”

Lattouf then added that she knows many women who have been turned away from authorities as though they are to blame. “My experience was different, and I hope others are afforded a similar path.”