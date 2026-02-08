ABC Actress Wears Fake Baby Bump and Gets Candid About What It Really Feels Like

Erika Christensen, prominent ABC actress currently starring in Will Trent, has answered many questions about how wearing a fake baby bump really feels.

Will Trent is currently airing its fourth season, and Angie Polaski, played by Erika Christensen, is pregnant. This means the 43-year-old actress has to wear a fake baby bump.

Christensen is no stranger to baby bumps. I mean, she’s had two kids with her husband Cole Maness. She had her last kid, Polly, in 2018, so it has been some years since she experienced the real thing. But given a recent video, it seems that the fake baby bump is much easier to handle than an actual pregnancy.

Although that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

In a video posted on 11 January by the official Instagram page for the show, Erika Christensen gets pretty candid about what it’s like to wear a fake baby bump.

ABC Actress Erika Christensen Spills The Details On Wearing Baby Bumps

First order of business: comfortability.

“It’s not uncomfortable, except for when it gets hot outside,” she said. Thankfully, there are some ways to mitigate discomfort. “But they made me a special whole tummy wrap out of towels to go underneath,” she explained with a laugh.

You may imagine baby bumps are easy to put on. But it turns out they’re not just things you can strap on. Sometimes, they require glue.

Wearing the smaller baby bump of the two, Christensen said, “This little one is literally just like pulling on a leotard.”

The other one isn’t so easy, however. “The one that’s made to be shown as skin has to be glued down on the sides and glued down on the center so the weight doesn’t fall off. So that takes hours.”

You may imagine that wearing such a bulky item is something you never fully acclimatize to. But for the baby bumps, it’s a little more complicated.

“I don’t usually forget that I’m wearing it… well, I don’t know,” she considered. “It becomes kind of natural, but also there’s a little bit of awareness at all times.”