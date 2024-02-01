‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Trailer Released, Watch Now

School is back in session! ABC’s hit show Abbott Elementary is set to return on February 7. Fans of the show are clamoring for the season premiere. The 2023 SAG-Aftra strike postponed the Season 3 premiere.

The show usually comes out in September — around the same time that school starts. On January 31, the latest trailer for the show dropped and did not miss. With the hype building up as we get closer to season 3, fans were even more excited after seeing the trailer.

Quinta Bronson Details Her Love for ‘Abbott’

While Abbott Elementary may have been on a longer hiatus than usual, that has not stopped the show from continuing to rack up awards. Quinta Brunson, the star and creator of the show, won her first Emmy Award last month. She won the Best Comedy Actress award for her role as Janine Teagues.

During her acceptance speech, Brunson detailed how much she loves working on the show.

“Thank you so much. I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this,” Brunson said.

“I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. I love ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Thank you so much.”

Abbott Elementary Actor Gives Peek Into Season 3

With Abbott Elementary being set in a Philadelphia elementary school you would expect it to be an action-packed show. But what makes the show so special is its satirical brand of comedy that has drawn comparisons to ‘The Office’. It is also very unpredictable. The show’s guests have ranged from Taraji P. Henson to NBA Champion Andre Iguodala.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, this season will be significantly shorter with just 14 episodes. But actor Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory says that has made for better content in this upcoming season.

“There’s always movement. It’s just a matter of in what direction… It’s going somewhere. I don’t know if you’re going to like where it’s going. I don’t know if it necessarily is moving forward or moving backward or laterally, but it moves,” Williams said.

“It’s a very alive situation that they can’t ignore because obviously, they’re coworkers. It’s just a matter of in what direction the writers decide to make that movement happen. And there’s a lot of acrobatics that happened this year. I’ll put it that way.”