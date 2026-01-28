A Voice Actor for Numerous Major Movies and Shows Died: Stefan Gossler Was 70

Fans and colleagues across the entertainment world are mourning the death of acclaimed German voice actor and stage performer Stefan Gossler. He died on 19 January 2026 at the age of 70.

His friend, Peter Fletcher, announced the news on Instagram.

Gossler was widely known for lending his voice to an extraordinary range of international films and television shows in their German-language versions. He became a familiar presence to audiences who may not have known his face but instantly recognised his voice.

Born on 14 December 1955 in Siegen, West Germany, Gossler carved out a long and diverse career as a stage actor, cabaret artist, and voice actor. In addition to his on-screen and theatre work, he became one of Germany’s most prolific dubbing talents.

Fans Best Knew Stefan Gossler For Dubbing Over Jackie Chan and King Julien

Among his most celebrated roles, Gossler was the German voice of martial arts superstar Jackie Chan, a role he voiced for more than two decades across numerous action comedies and adventure films. He also brought to life the eccentric King Julien in the Madagascar film franchise and its spin-offs for German audiences.

In animation and anime, Gossler’s work was equally notable. He voiced the character Wodka in the long-running Detective Conan series for over 23 years, imprinting the role with his distinct vocal style. His contributions spanned genres and formats, giving German dubs of beloved characters added depth and personality.

Tributes have poured in from fans and industry peers. People remember him as a multitalented performer whose voice helped shape the experiences of generations of viewers. Many highlighted how his work bridged global entertainment with local audiences, making characters feel both authentic and engaging in a different language.

Gossler’s death follows a short, serious illness, according to reports from his agency. The agency did not disclose exactly how Stefan Gossler died. But his death has impacted his many fans, friends, and family.

He is survived by family, friends, and an enduring legacy in German-language film and television dubbing.