A ‘The View’ Co-Host Opens Up About How She ‘Almost Died’ From Allergic Reaction During a Segment on the Talk Show

A longtime The View co-host revealed she almost died from an allergic reaction she had after a recent food segment.

During the talk show’s latest episode, Sunny Hostin revealed that she had an allergic reaction after sampling food from former The View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos.

“She has this wonderful food, Greek food,” she explained. “I have a terrible allergy to walnuts. As I’m eating the food, Alyssa [Farrah Griffin] asks, ‘Are those walnuts in here?’ And she says ‘yes.’ So I panic immediately.”

Hostin then said that she wrote a “death note” to Griffin, revealing to her the allergy. “She responds, ‘Oh no!’ And I’m looking at [executive producer] Brian [Teta] and he’s like, ‘Is everything OK?’ No, it’s not.”

Fortunately for Hostin, the on-site medical team came in and saved her. “What was great was, our Disney nurses are like superheroes,” The View co-host stated. “Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen. She was testing me. I had Benadryl. I was scared.”

After Griffin admitted she hadn’t been able to read the “death note,” Hostin praised her co-host. “She was great in the moment,” Hostin said. “I panicked.”

Griffin also said the team was glad their co-star made it through the ordeal.

Sunny Hostin has been a co-host on The View since 2016. Along with Griffin, Hostin works alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro.

‘The View’ Co-Host Previously Opened Up About Her Favorite Food

Although she had an unfortunate allergic reaction on The View set, Hostin has been very open about the food she eats on the hit talk show’s set.

During an interview with Us Weekly in 2024, Hostin spoke about her favorite on-set snacks.

“My co-hosts on The View make fun of me, but I eat Funyuns,” she explained. “I think it’s kind of a strange thing, but I eat Funyuns. It’s not great for the breath, so I have mints.”

Hostin also noted that she eats the snack with hot sauce. “Ana Navarro’s right next door, and she just looks in at me, and she’s just like, ‘Are you eating that again?’ I am.”

She then shared how she eats various Puerto Rican cuisines, including orzo con calamari and alcapurrias. “It’s made with yuca and it’s, like, a fritter, and it can have anything inside. So you could put crab meat inside, you can put beef inside, you can put chicken inside. My mom will make that for me on my birthday to this day.”