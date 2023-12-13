‘A Star Is Born’ Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Reunite at ‘Maestro’ Premiere

More than five years after A Star is Born made its debut, co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga reunited for the premiere of Cooper’s new film Maestro.

According to PEOPLE, Gaga and Cooper posed alongside fellow Maestro star Carey Mulligan just before the film’s screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine, also made an appearance at the premiere.

According to IMDb, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Cooper, who wrote and directed the film, also starred as Bernstein. MattBomer, Vincenzo Amato, and Greg Hildreth co-stared.

Bradley Cooper previously stated that he made a friend for life after filming A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga. “As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her,” Cooper said about Gaga at the A Star is Born premiere in 2018. “Because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.”

Lady Gaga also reflected on the production and how it changed her as well. “Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”

Steven Spielberg States Bradley Cooper Did a ‘Mitzvah’ By Telling Leonard Bernstein’s Story

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg had nothing but praise for Bradley Cooper over his approach to telling Leonard Bernstein’s story in Maestro.

Well, I can guarantee you right now that Leonard Bernstein is here with us, giving you a big kiss on the mouth,” Spielberg told Cooper during a Q&A about the film. Spielberg notably produced Maestro. “[He is] saying ‘Thank you for what you did for me; what you did for Felicia [Montealegre, Bernstein’s wife]; what you did for Alexandr, Nina, and Jamie [their children]; and for everybody who loves the classical influence on all modern music.”

The famous filmmaker also told Bradley Cooper that the film was a mitzvah. “Thank you for this.”

He then revealed to Cooper he feels “real good” about himself that he hired the actor. “I’m so proud of you,” he continued. Spielberg pointed out that Cooper decided to make the film an “anatomy of marriage” instead of a traditional biopic he would have probably made. He further explained the direction Cooper took in the film was challenging for himself and others while remaining in character.