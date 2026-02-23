A “Raunchy” K-Pop Performance Reportedly Left Kids In Tears As They Didn’t Deliver To Expectations

A “raunchy” K-pop concert with “half-naked singers” allegedly left kids crying after failing to meet the viewers’ expectations.

Videos by Suggest

On February 19, a K-pop (Korean Pop) concert was held at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The K-Pop Forever! Tribute show had heavily advertised KPop Demon Hunters, leaving many to believe that the concert would primarily revolve around songs from the hit 2025 movie.

However, what they got were few songs from the movie, and scantily-clad performers. Considering the “suitable for all ages” disclaimer and posters featuring exclusively characters from KPop Demon Hunters, parents assumed they’d be treating their kids to a family-friendly concert featuring hits from the film’s rivalling groups.

Caroline McGrath, who attended the concert with her daughter, told BBC Radio Ulster‘s Evening Extra that the concert was “inappropriate.”

“I thought it was good, but then there was some parts that were a little bit raunchy,” she said. “When it hit the interval, I seen so many children crying and people leaving.”

Organizers Defend The K-Pop Show

In a statement, Aitken Promotions and the SSE Arena defended the show, claiming that the concert was part of a world tour and was always intended to play music from all sorts of different K-Pop bands.

The concert featured eight songs from KPop Demon Hunters. The description of the event also highlights the wider scope of songs viewers can expect. Organizers described the show as an “all-live performances of smash hits, including Blackpink, BTS, Twice, Soda Pop, Golden and many more, this is the ultimate non-stop party for all ages.”

Although the nature of the show was clearly outlined, the inappropriate costumes and acts from the singers on stage do juxtapose with the “all ages” statement.

Many took online to complain about the sexual acts the singers performed. One ticket buyer took to TikTok to complain, saying that the concert consisted of “half-naked people, belly tops, hot pants, touching themselves in inappropriate places, dancing inappropriately.”

“People grinding up and down each other. You can see everything down the bottom half. They were touching themselves and other people on that stage.”

Honestly, pop singers dressing minimally has always been an expectation. However, it is understandable that some parents wouldn’t want their kids seeing acts such as grinding live on stage. Especially on a show apparently fit for all ages.