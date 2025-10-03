A Notable ‘General Hospital’ Character Returns to Port Charles After Years Away

After seven years, a notable General Hospital character returned to Port Charles, and not in a great state.

Videos by Suggest

Two weeks ago, Ryan Paevey shocked long-time fans of the daytime television show as he returned to their screens for the first time since 2018. This was especially surprising, however, as his character from 2013 to 2018, Det. Nathan West, flatlined in front of his pregnant wife after being shot by his father.

He careened back onto screens on September 19, after a cryptic Instagram post that teased his arrival. Ryan Paevey bumps into Finola Hughes on set, where she acts surprised that he’s on-set. They confirm his return, but make a big deal about not revealing who he’s playing.

It couldn’t be Detective Nathan West, right? He’s dead, right?

Well, they’ve brought back ‘dead’ characters before. Only recently, Nathan West’s sister was seemingly resurrected.

Ryan Paevey’s reintroduction began with his admission into the hospital as a car crash victim. And the plot that has followed since has really divided fans. Across social media, some fans believe he is Nathan West with some memory problems, and others think he’s a doppelganger with ulterior motives.

Whatever is going on here will eventually be revealed. But for now, fans are speculating wildly.

Ryan Paevey Wants To Surprise Fans With A “Meaty” Story Line

Paevey’s return was announced in August. The actor spoke to Deadline about returning to General Hospital.

He received a surprise text from Frank Valentini, the executive producer. And apparently, they have something exciting in store.

“We talked a bit and he asked would I consider returning for awhile, talking story, floated different story ideas involving different time commitments of me, and I thought if we’re going to do this we should really do it and surprise the fans with a meaty storyline,” he said.

“I was surprised by my excitement for a homecoming and reuniting with familiar faces after seven years. I still have my last call sheet from my final taping day on January 18, 2018, tacked up in my home office.”

Personally, I reckon he’s an estranged twin brother. But hey, what do I know.