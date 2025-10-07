a-new-hungry-hungry-hippos-world-record-was-just-set

Some influencers just chomped their way to a world record playing the children’s board game Hungry, Hungry Hippos…

Videos by Suggest

It’s all true. In a recent YouTube video posted by Smosh Pit called “We Broke A REAL World Record,” the crew of internet personalities, including Shayne Topp, Tommy Bowe, Chanse McCrary, Arasha, and Trevor Evarts, team up to be the very best at the classic game recommended for children four years of age (and up).

Guinness World Records rep Brittany was there to enforce the all-important rules for this intense game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. One hand on the table, one behind your back, and only one finger allowed to play—no exceptions. You can switch hippos, but not the finger you’re using. Oh, and if your hippo only half-eats a ball? Disqualification.

Harrowing footage of Shayne Topp and Chanse McCrary beating the fastest time to clear with a game of two of the children’s board game was posted to Smosh’s Instagram.

Indeed, Brittany awarded the Smosh crew with an official Guinness World Records certificate in an awards ceremony at the end of the video.

Image via Smosh Pit

For those weekend warriors out there looking to beat the new record, the time the ultra-athletic duo put on the board was 8.03 seconds.

Fans Gush Over the Smosh Crew’s Hungry, Hungry Hippos Performance… and the Guinness World Records Rep…

Despite the Smosh crew’s record-breaking hippo-feeding frenzy, the real MVP of the day, according to the internet, was Guinness World Records rep Brittany. The comments section on Smosh’s Instagram clip featuring an epic run of the game is less about the hippos and more about the deadpanned host and rule keeper.

The video’s MVP, Guinness World Records rep Brittany. (Image via YouTube / Smosh Pit)

“Brittany is the greatest Smosh character Smosh didn’t create,” one top comment read. “We came for Smosh, we stayed for Brittany,” a second fan wrote. “Brittany is my new favorite cast member,” a third onlooker gushed.

That said, at least a few fans were impressed with Smosh’s record-setting Hungry, Hungry Hippos performance.

“Can’t believe Shayne and Chanse are OFFICIALLY the best Hungry Hungry Hippos team players in the ENTIRE WORLD. It’s so cool that I’m even going to forgive Guinness for being 20 years late with Smosh’s other awards,” a fan joked.