A Hip-Hop Producer Who Worked With Kanye West Has Died: Profit Was 43

Veteran songwriter and producer Tobias “Profit the Producer” Smith, known for his work with Kanye West and AEW star Swerve Strickland, has died.

Smith, a Cocoa, Florida native, passed away on Jan. 19, according to his online obituary. He was 43 years old.

Smith’s friend, Terrance Denail Burney, also confirmed his death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Man. My bro Tobias Smith was called up last night. I just got off the phone with his wife to confirm,” Burney wrote in part in a lengthy tribute.

“LONG LIVE PROFIT THE PRODUCER! Has done GREAT WORK IN THE COMMUNITY !!! His work has been enjoyed by music & film enthusiasts worldwide,” he added.

Though Smith’s cause of death hasn’t been officially revealed, Burney seems to imply it was sudden and possibly a heart attack at the conclusion of his post.

“Love you, bro. Pray for the fam. Heart attacks = heart aches,” he wrote.

Smith collaborated with Kanye West on tracks like “Off the Grid,” “Hurricane,” and “Ok Ok.” He was also nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year for West’s 2021 album Donda.

AEW Star Swerve Strickland Pays Tribute to Tobias ‘Profit the Producer’ Smith

Meanwhile, Smith produced some of Swerve Strickland’s popular entrance themes in All Elite Wrestling. Strickland also took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the producer.

“Love you and will miss you always, big brother Tobias,” the wrestler wrote alongside a candid black and white picture of the two.

“Sending prayers up to his family. So sorry to hear this, bro. Y’all made true history together. His work and contributions will be forever felt,” one fan wrote in the comments section to Strickland’s post.

“Man ain’t no way, this was highly unexpected & I HATE to see it,” a second fan lamented.

“Rest In Power,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Swerve dedicated his Dynamite match to Smith on Jan. 21, with commentators noting that he died “unexpectedly.”

Smith’s memorial service will take place on Jan. 30 at Buggs Funeral Home & Crematory in Melbourne, Florida.