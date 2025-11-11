‘A Different World’ Revival Officially Coming to Major Streaming Service

Get ready to hit the books (…again). The ’90s classic sitcom, A Different World, is officially getting a revival series.

As with the original, the new sequel series will take place at the fictional HBCU, Hillman College. Netflix has officially picked up the show for a full season.

According to a press release from the streamer, Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) will star as Deborah Wayne, daughter of original series characters Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitney Gilbert (Jasmine Guy).

The official logline explains that the revival “follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at her parents’ HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

Also joining the cast are Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

Orginal Crew Members From ‘A Different World’ Set to Return for Revival Series

Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Bel-Air) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Rock Bythewood are also executive producers. Allen will direct three episodes, including the pilot.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” Pride said via the press release. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine ‘A Different World’ for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

Werner produced the original show through The Carsey-Werner Company, while Allen produced and directed most of its 144 episodes. Both Bythewood and Prince-Bythewood were also writers on the original series.

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World,” Allen added. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges, and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered, paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs, makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”

A Different World, a spinoff of The Cosby Show, originally followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) at Hillman College. Marisa Tomei also appeared early in the series.

However, after Bonet left the series following the first season, the show’s focus moved to characters played by Guy, Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Cory Tyler, Lou Myers, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, and Charnele Brown. The series aired for six seasons on NBC.