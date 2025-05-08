A Couple Once Offered To Pay Simon Cowell To Judge Them Getting Intimate

Simon Cowell is a household name, and the entertainment mogul is known for his blunt stance as a judge and his often brutal critiques. Love or hate his approach, Cowell is a mainstay of TV talent competitions. However, his reputation sometimes follows him off the screen as well.

Videos by Suggest

It’s no surprise that people ask Cowell for bizarre things if they spot him in public, but the America’s Got Talent judge recently revealed one particular exchange on a podcast. Cowell sat down with Elizabeth Day on the ‘How to Fail‘ podcast and talked about some of the strange requests he has received.

One couple in particular asked the X-Factor judge to rate their bedroom activities. Funny enough, Cowell didn’t refuse right away! Day asks Cowell, “What do people ask you to say to them when they meet you in the street?” Cowell replied, “People used to ask me to be rude to them. I mean literally, they would come up and say, you know, particularly in America, will you be rude to me?”

The hard-hitting judge explains that he absolutely refuses those requests, but one caught him off guard.

Cowell Was Offered $150,000 For An Unusual Request

Cowell explains that he was in a restaurant and a married couple approached him. The husband asked for a picture, but after exchanging pleasantries, he asked, “Would you judge us having sex?” Shocked at the request, Cowell replied, “Are you winding me up?” but the couple responded, “No, we will pay you.” The entertainment juggernaut isn’t hurting for cash, but the couple’s offer made him think twice. They reportedly offered $150,000 for Cowell’s critique. He said in the podcast, “Do I? No. I just can’t do it!” Day jokes, “We’ve found your moral scruples.”

Despite his stern demeanor during talent shows, Cowell reveals he is actually quite shy. “I can’t go to a pre-party,” he said. “It’s my worst thing in the world, making small talk with people I don’t know.” He clarifies that he finds it a little easier if there’s common ground. Cowell also explains that his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, is much better at it. “Now, Lauren is brilliant in these positions. I’m hopeless,” he joked.