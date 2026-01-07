a-beloved-hollywood-comedy-power-couple-just-broke-up

A fan-favorite Hollywood comedy power couple has called it quits after three years of bliss—proving that even in Tinseltown, the punchline doesn’t always land.

Indeed, PEOPLE reports that Ali Wong and Bill Hader have officially taken their final bow as a couple. According to the outlet, over two years after making their relationship public in April 2023, the 43-year-old Beef star and the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live alum have split up.

A source told PEOPLE that busy schedules and family obligations got in the way of the couple’s time together. “It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand-up tour and Bill’s various film and TV projects this year,” the insider told the outlet.

Former Hollywood comedy power couple Bill Hader and Ali Wong at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards last year. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“They’re focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other,” the alleged insider added.

Even though their romance has wrapped, things are “very amicable” between Hader and Wong, says the source: “They are very much friends and still in touch.” Love may be off the table, but texting apparently isn’t.

Rumors of Troubles Between Ali Wong and Bill Hader Kicked Off Early Last Year

Rumors of a split started swirling at the 2025 Golden Globes when Wong hit the red carpet solo and left Hader out of her “Best Stand-Up” acceptance speech for Single Lady. Hader’s rep tried to squash the split rumors at the time, telling PEOPLE the pair was still solid, and Hader only skipped the ceremony because he was under the weather.

The duo hit the spotlight at Peacock’s Laid premiere in Dec. 2024 and the 2024 Golden Globes, where Wong won for Beef—and got a kiss from Hader before taking the stage.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t their first rodeo. PEOPLE confirmed in April 2023 that Hader and Wong had rekindled their romance after briefly dating in late 2022. The reunion came a year after her separation from ex-husband Justin Hakuta, with whom she finalized her divorce in May 2024.