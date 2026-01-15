A Beloved Figure of Nashville’s Broadway Has Died

A beloved figure of Nashville‘s Broadway scene has sadly passed away. A Nashville bar recently announced that The Flower Man has died.

The Flower Man, real name David Jones, was an iconic figure on Nashville‘s Broadway. He worked at Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge. Sadly, the bar confirmed in a Facebook post that Jones has died.

The Broadway bar revealed that a funeral was held for Jones on January 9 at Phillips Robinson Funeral Home. The bar mourned the loss of the Broadway performer.

Their post began, “The funeral for David Jones will be Friday, January 9th at noon at Phillips Robinson funeral home 2707 Gallatin Rd.”

The bar continued, “For over 14 years, David — known to so many as “The Flower Man” — was a beloved part of Broadway in Nashville. With flowers in his hand and a smile on his face, David helped countless people break the ice, start conversations, and make connections.”

Nashville’s Broadway Figure Dies

Tootsie said that Jones would always say, “There is power in the flower.” It’s something that he “proved night after night.”

According to the establishment, the icon died from cancer.

They continued, “David fought cancer with the same hope and positivity he shared with strangers, and thanks to the kindness of friends, he was given two more precious years — even returning to Broadway to do what he loved.”

But the bar promised that his memory will live on. They concluded, “We lost David on January 5, 2026. He will be remembered for his flowers, his smile, and the kindness he showed to everyone he met. Missed, but never forgotten.”

Fans of Jones also mourned his death in the comment section as well.

One wrote, “He was a familiar face at Dreisbach’s Wholesale Florist. He was so kind and always had a smile, we will miss him.”

Another also wrote, “My sincerest prayers & condolences to you Jones family. May the memories of his quick whit, unmatched swag & genuine love for you all as his family carry you through on the journey ahead.”

And another wrote, “Rest up my friend…Very kind man who showed me alot of love and knowledge.”