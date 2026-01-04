A Beloved Alligator Who Inspired a Children’s Book Has Died

The San Francisco Bay Area has lost one of its most unique and cherished icons. Claude, the famed albino alligator of the California Academy of Sciences, has swum off to that great swamp in the sky.

The ivory-skinned icon passed away on Dec. 2. Bart Shepherd, director of the museum’s Steinhart Aquarium, told the Los Angeles Times that the cause was end-stage liver cancer.

Claude was only 30 years old.

A gourmet with a taste for trout heads and “ratsicles,” Claude had been under close watch after losing his appetite. Though the alligator initially seemed to bounce back on antibiotics after being moved to a private medical tank for a suspected infection, he was found dead that fateful morning in December.

A necropsy at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine revealed cancerous tumors had overtaken “almost the entire liver,” Shepherd told the LA Times.

Museum Staff Affectionately Dubbed Claude the Alligator Their ‘Iconic Swamp King’

Claude was hatched at a Louisiana alligator farm on September 15, 1995. He spent the last 17 years in a swamp habitat at the Academy of Sciences aquarium in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

Claude, measuring 10 feet long and weighing 300 pounds, was one of fewer than 200 albino alligators in the world. This rare genetic mutation prevents melanin production, giving his skin a striking white appearance. The condition also caused poor eyesight and left him unable to camouflage, making him vulnerable to predators. While wild alligators live about 50 years, they can reach 70 in captivity.

However, Claude wasn’t just an alligator; he was an unofficial mascot for San Francisco. He also graced billboards and bus station ads, starred in two children’s books, and even had his own 24/7 livestream. The “Claude Cam” was fittingly sponsored by Anthropic, the tech company behind the AI chatbot also named Claude.

Museum staff affectionately call Claude their “iconic swamp king.” Meanwhile, Thousands attended his 30th birthday celebration in September, where he was given a “cake” made of fish and ice and a proclamation from Mayor Daniel Lurie declaring September 15 as “Claude the Alligator Hatch Day.”

Claude the albino alligator celebrated his 30th birthday at the California Academy of Sciences on September 14, 2025. The event was attended by Mayor Daniel Lurie, Senator Scott Wiener, and San Francisco supervisors. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A public memorial and celebration of life for Claude is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 18, at 11 am. The ceremony is free and open to the public, taking place at the Golden Gate Bandshell in the Music Concourse, located just outside the California Academy of Sciences.