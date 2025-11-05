A ’90s Rap Favorite Has Died: Group Announces Death of P.E.A.C.E.

Mtulazaji Davis, known as P.E.A.C.E., the pioneering West Coast hip-hop MC of Freestyle Fellowship, has died.

Freestyle Fellowship confirmed his death via their official Instagram page on October 25.

“Rest well, brother P.E.A.C.E.,” the group wrote alongside a snapshot of P.E.A.C.E. “You had a great heart, and you were authentic. One of West Coast hip-hop’s royal treasures. You will be surely missed, my friend.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

P.E.A.C.E. perfected his style at Los Angeles’ Good Life Cafe in the late 1980s. There, he connected with Myka 9, Aceyalone, and Self Jupiter to form the trailblazing group Freestyle Fellowship, per Billboard. Their lyrically dense, innovative, and grounded sound defined alternative hip-hop and significantly influenced acts like The Pharcyde.

P.E.A.C.E. contributed to Freestyle Fellowship’s albums, To Whom It May Concern… (1991) and Innercity Griots (1993). He also released solo projects, Southern Fry’d Chicken (2000) and Megabite (2004). He was also involved with the Project Blowed collective, a long-standing hip-hop open-mic workshop.

“P.E.A.C.E. is the illest emcee from the most infamous Freestyle Fellowship,” rapper Blu wrote on Instagram.

“There will never be another. Peace P.E.A.C.E., rest in power & paradise,” the frequent collaborator with Myka 9 added.

GoFundMe Organized for Pioneering Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been organized by the beloved rapper’s daughters, Inca Davis and Mayan Gutierrez-Davis.

“We are humbly reaching out to the community he loved and inspired—the hip-hop family and beyond—to help us lay him to rest with the dignity and love he deserves,” the fundraising page reads in part.

“We are desperately trying to cover the immediate and unexpected end-of-life expenses, and to provide some stability for his family in the wake of this tragedy. Every bit of support is a blessing that helps lift this heavy burden,” the fundraising page message added.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised just under $7,000 of a $55,000 goal.