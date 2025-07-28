’90s Rockstar Walks Daughter Down the Aisle in Countryside Wedding

A ’90s rockstar just swapped his guitar for a father-of-the-bride speech at a fairy-tale wedding in the British countryside.

Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale’s daughter Daisy Lowe married real estate developer Jordan Saul in a “wild, natural, and romantic” ceremony last month. British Vogue reports that over 200 guests attended the Somerset ceremony, held in a blooming meadow on the couple’s five-year anniversary.

Daisy Lowe, alongside her rockstar father Gavin Rossdale, at her wedding. (Image via Instagram / Daisy Lowe)

According to the outlet, the bride’s engagement ring is a 1930s-inspired design, personally crafted by Jordan.“He drove our jeweler Mario at The Vault London insane, but it means the world to me,” the 36-year-old gushed to British Vogue.

In an Instagram post, the bride’s mother, Pearl Lowe, shared details of the ceremony, revealing that Daisy wore a Vivienne Westwood dress, while the bridesmaids’ dresses, designed by Pearl, were handmade in Somerset with pink tulle and red velvet hearts.

Daisy Lowe Had Two Rockstar Daddies Walk Her Down the Aisle

In one photo shared by Pearl, Daisy could be seen walking down the aisle, accompanied on one side by Danny Goffey (an English musician who plays in the rock band Supergrass, who has been married to Pearl since 2008) and on the other, by Rossdale. Rossdale is also dad to sons Kingston, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Apollo Bowie Flynn with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

For Daisy, the wedding dress was deeply personal. The model shared with Vogue, “It’s very fitting that I will be wearing her gown for my special day.” She completed the look with vintage diamond studs from her grandparents, a tennis bracelet, a shell bag, and crystal Jimmy Choos.

According to British Vogue, the evening’s entertainment featured tequila cocktails expertly crafted by maid-of-honor Portia Freeman, along with live music by Alan Power & The Take Twos. The night continued with sets from three DJs—Harriet Rose, Jimmy Napes, and Alfie Goff—keeping the celebration in full swing.

Lowe’s now-husband popped the question in September 2022. Lowe shared the news with an Instagram photo of the couple kissing. They announced their first pregnancy a month later, and their daughter, Ivy Love Saul, was born in April 2023.